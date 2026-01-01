Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management Description

Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management is a consultancy service that provides cloud security posture assessments and management for organizations using Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. The service follows a continuous improvement process consisting of four phases: Discover, Protect, Analyse, and Remediate. The service conducts initial benchmarks of cloud environments to identify security concerns and misconfigurations. Consultants prioritize identified risks and provide actionable remediation plans. The service evaluates security configurations against previous benchmarks to track progress over time. Bridewell's consultants hold certifications from industry bodies including MISA and CREST. The service supports hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, applying cloud-agnostic recommendations across different platforms. The approach incorporates an organization's full technology stack and operating model. The service aims to help organizations implement best practice deployments that meet or exceed security benchmarks and regulatory requirements. It provides guidance on utilizing available security solutions under existing licensing to improve security posture and return on investment.