Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management Logo

Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM service for Azure, AWS, and GCP cloud environments

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management Description

Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management is a consultancy service that provides cloud security posture assessments and management for organizations using Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. The service follows a continuous improvement process consisting of four phases: Discover, Protect, Analyse, and Remediate. The service conducts initial benchmarks of cloud environments to identify security concerns and misconfigurations. Consultants prioritize identified risks and provide actionable remediation plans. The service evaluates security configurations against previous benchmarks to track progress over time. Bridewell's consultants hold certifications from industry bodies including MISA and CREST. The service supports hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments, applying cloud-agnostic recommendations across different platforms. The approach incorporates an organization's full technology stack and operating model. The service aims to help organizations implement best practice deployments that meet or exceed security benchmarks and regulatory requirements. It provides guidance on utilizing available security solutions under existing licensing to improve security posture and return on investment.

Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management FAQ

Common questions about Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bridewell Cloud Security Posture Management is CSPM service for Azure, AWS, and GCP cloud environments developed by Bridewell. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, CSPM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →