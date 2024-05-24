Blast Platform Description

Blast Platform is a preemptive cloud defense solution that uses native cloud controls to prevent security risks from reaching production environments. The platform operates through a continuous cycle of assessment, planning, simulation, and enforcement to implement preventive guardrails across multi-cloud environments. The platform provides defense planning capabilities that convert cloud risks and threat intelligence into prioritized guardrail plans. It includes a guardrail marketplace covering AI infrastructure, workloads, network, and identity controls. The simulation feature models the operational impact of guardrails before deployment to prevent business disruption. Blast orchestrates native cloud controls including AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs), Resource Control Policies (RCPs), Azure Policies, GCP Organization Policies, and Kubernetes controls into a unified defense layer. The control optimization engine removes redundancy and simplifies control sprawl across cloud environments. The platform offers policy management that translates security policies into concrete guardrails and native controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP. It provides a unified security policy catalog with enforcement coverage tracking and change history. Defense posture monitoring displays real-time guardrail coverage, gaps, and trends with a Blast Radius Index measurement. The solution uses an agentic AI engine that continuously assesses cloud environments, plans guardrails, simulates impact, and enforces controls through native mechanisms. Deployment is agentless and API-based, reading metadata only with minimal permissions. The platform includes SAML 2.0/OIDC SSO, MFA, and Active Directory integration, maintained under SOC 2 Type II compliance.