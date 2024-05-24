Blast Platform
Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud
Blast Platform
Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud
Blast Platform Description
Blast Platform is a preemptive cloud defense solution that uses native cloud controls to prevent security risks from reaching production environments. The platform operates through a continuous cycle of assessment, planning, simulation, and enforcement to implement preventive guardrails across multi-cloud environments. The platform provides defense planning capabilities that convert cloud risks and threat intelligence into prioritized guardrail plans. It includes a guardrail marketplace covering AI infrastructure, workloads, network, and identity controls. The simulation feature models the operational impact of guardrails before deployment to prevent business disruption. Blast orchestrates native cloud controls including AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs), Resource Control Policies (RCPs), Azure Policies, GCP Organization Policies, and Kubernetes controls into a unified defense layer. The control optimization engine removes redundancy and simplifies control sprawl across cloud environments. The platform offers policy management that translates security policies into concrete guardrails and native controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP. It provides a unified security policy catalog with enforcement coverage tracking and change history. Defense posture monitoring displays real-time guardrail coverage, gaps, and trends with a Blast Radius Index measurement. The solution uses an agentic AI engine that continuously assesses cloud environments, plans guardrails, simulates impact, and enforces controls through native mechanisms. Deployment is agentless and API-based, reading metadata only with minimal permissions. The platform includes SAML 2.0/OIDC SSO, MFA, and Active Directory integration, maintained under SOC 2 Type II compliance.
Blast Platform FAQ
Common questions about Blast Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Blast Platform is Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud developed by Blast Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, GCP.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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