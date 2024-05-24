Blast Platform Logo

Blast Platform

by Blast Security

Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
AwsAzureGcp
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Cloud Security37 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Blast Platform Description

Blast Platform is a preemptive cloud defense solution that uses native cloud controls to prevent security risks from reaching production environments. The platform operates through a continuous cycle of assessment, planning, simulation, and enforcement to implement preventive guardrails across multi-cloud environments. The platform provides defense planning capabilities that convert cloud risks and threat intelligence into prioritized guardrail plans. It includes a guardrail marketplace covering AI infrastructure, workloads, network, and identity controls. The simulation feature models the operational impact of guardrails before deployment to prevent business disruption. Blast orchestrates native cloud controls including AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs), Resource Control Policies (RCPs), Azure Policies, GCP Organization Policies, and Kubernetes controls into a unified defense layer. The control optimization engine removes redundancy and simplifies control sprawl across cloud environments. The platform offers policy management that translates security policies into concrete guardrails and native controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP. It provides a unified security policy catalog with enforcement coverage tracking and change history. Defense posture monitoring displays real-time guardrail coverage, gaps, and trends with a Blast Radius Index measurement. The solution uses an agentic AI engine that continuously assesses cloud environments, plans guardrails, simulates impact, and enforces controls through native mechanisms. Deployment is agentless and API-based, reading metadata only with minimal permissions. The platform includes SAML 2.0/OIDC SSO, MFA, and Active Directory integration, maintained under SOC 2 Type II compliance.

Blast Platform FAQ

Common questions about Blast Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Blast Platform is Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud developed by Blast Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Azure, GCP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security Logo
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security

Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring

0
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Logo
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance

0
Aqua Real-Time CSPM Logo
Aqua Real-Time CSPM

Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation

0
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management Logo
Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring

0
Orca Security CSPM Logo
Orca Security CSPM

CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox