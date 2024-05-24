Centilytics Security and Health Description

Centilytics Security and Health is a cloud security platform that identifies vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across multi-cloud environments. The platform monitors infrastructure from the hypervisor to operating system layer, providing visibility into security loopholes, performance issues, fault tolerance gaps, and service limit breaches. The solution performs security audits across cloud infrastructure with service-wise security checks and compliance management for standards including GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, and CIS. It categorizes findings by severity levels (Critical, Warning, OK) to help prioritize remediation efforts. The platform includes performance optimization capabilities to track overutilized instances and resource inefficiencies. Fault tolerance features provide disaster recovery readiness through insights on AMI age, snapshot age, and backup status. Service limit monitoring tracks cloud provider limits to prevent infrastructure scalability issues. Users can view security posture through a centralized dashboard with graphical representations, navigate multiple accounts and clouds within a single interface, and apply filters based on regions and compliance frameworks. The platform supports AWS, Azure EA, and Azure CSP environments.