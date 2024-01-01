cfn-nag 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The cfn-nag tool scans CloudFormation templates to identify insecure infrastructure patterns such as overly permissive IAM rules, security group rules, lack of access logs, encryption, and password literals. It can be installed via gem or brew, and can be integrated into CodePipeline for automated scanning.