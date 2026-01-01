Stacklet Autonomous Governance
Stacklet Autonomous Governance is a cloud governance platform built on Cloud Custodian, an open-source governance-as-code framework. The platform provides automated detection, remediation, and prevention of cloud waste, security misconfigurations, and compliance violations across multi-cloud environments. The platform uses AI-native automation to identify and remediate inefficiencies and risks in cloud infrastructure. It implements policy guardrails across the cloud infrastructure lifecycle, from build to runtime, to prevent waste and misconfigurations from occurring. Stacklet offers governance-as-code capabilities that enable teams to define and enforce policies programmatically. The platform includes automated workflows that detect, prioritize, and remediate issues according to internal policies and approval processes. It provides coverage for major cloud providers and modern AI/ML services. The platform includes reporting and compliance capabilities to track governance metrics and demonstrate adherence to industry standards and custom policies. It operates continuously to maintain optimization, security posture, and compliance across cloud environments. Stacklet is designed for organizations managing multi-cloud infrastructure who need to reduce cloud costs, strengthen security, and maintain compliance through automated governance policies.
