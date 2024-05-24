BlackPoint CompassOne Cloud Posture Description

BlackPoint CompassOne Cloud Posture is a cloud security posture management solution focused on Microsoft 365 environments. The product monitors and manages M365 configurations to identify and remediate security gaps, misconfigurations, and policy drifts that could lead to identity-based attacks, data breaches, and compliance violations. The solution provides continuous monitoring of M365 security settings and generates alerts when configurations are weakened, such as when multi-factor authentication is disabled or email forwarding rules are modified. It includes drift detection capabilities that identify unauthorized or accidental changes to security policies. The platform offers actionable security recommendations based on best practices, including guidance on implementing MFA for administrators, blocking legacy authentication protocols, and restricting access based on device compliance and location. It includes a rollback feature that allows administrators to restore preferred security settings when unauthorized changes occur. For managed service providers, the product provides multi-tenant management capabilities with centralized oversight across multiple client environments. It supports both global and client-specific policies, including reusable policy templates for standardizing security configurations across tenants. The solution integrates with the broader CompassOne platform to provide enhanced vulnerability assessments and enriched threat detection across cloud and on-premises environments. It addresses common M365 security challenges including unauthorized email access, account takeovers from weak access controls, and data leaks from poorly enforced sharing permissions on SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams.