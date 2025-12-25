Cycode IaC Security
Cycode IaC Security
Cycode IaC Security Description
Cycode IaC Security is a security solution designed to prevent cloud misconfigurations by scanning Infrastructure as Code templates before deployment. The product analyzes IaC files written in multiple formats including Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. The solution applies security standards and policies to IaC configurations to identify misconfigurations that could lead to security vulnerabilities in cloud environments. It is positioned as part of Cycode's Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform. The product targets both security teams and development teams, enabling them to detect and remediate security issues in infrastructure code during the development lifecycle. By scanning IaC templates, the solution aims to shift security left and prevent misconfigurations from reaching production cloud environments. Cycode IaC Security integrates into the software development process to provide visibility into infrastructure security risks defined in code. The solution helps organizations maintain security standards across their cloud infrastructure deployments by enforcing policies at the code level.
Cycode IaC Security FAQ
Cycode IaC Security is IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates developed by Cycode. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CSPM, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.
