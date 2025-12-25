Cycode IaC Security Logo

Cycode IaC Security

IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cycode IaC Security Description

Cycode IaC Security is a security solution designed to prevent cloud misconfigurations by scanning Infrastructure as Code templates before deployment. The product analyzes IaC files written in multiple formats including Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates. The solution applies security standards and policies to IaC configurations to identify misconfigurations that could lead to security vulnerabilities in cloud environments. It is positioned as part of Cycode's Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform. The product targets both security teams and development teams, enabling them to detect and remediate security issues in infrastructure code during the development lifecycle. By scanning IaC templates, the solution aims to shift security left and prevent misconfigurations from reaching production cloud environments. Cycode IaC Security integrates into the software development process to provide visibility into infrastructure security risks defined in code. The solution helps organizations maintain security standards across their cloud infrastructure deployments by enforcing policies at the code level.

Cycode IaC Security FAQ

Common questions about Cycode IaC Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cycode IaC Security is IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates developed by Cycode. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CSPM, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
452
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
170
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →