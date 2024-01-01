AWS Log 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Show the history and changes between configuration versions of AWS resources Uses AWS Config to fetch the configuration history of resources, only works on resources supported by AWS Config. Installation: pip install awslog Usage: Make sure your AWS credentials are properly configured. You can test it using the AWS CLI by issuing aws sts get-caller-identity. It should report information about your current CLI session and not raise any errors. Make sure AWS Config is set up to record configuration changes of your resources. CLI usage: awslog [-h] [--type TYPE] [--number NUMBER] [--before BEFORE] [--after AFTER] [--deleted] [--context CONTEXT] [--no-color] name positional arguments: name name or ID of the resource to query optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit --type TYPE, -t TYPE the type of the resource to query list of supported resource types: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/config/latest/developerguide/resource-config-reference.html --number NUMBER, -n NUMBER number of history items to show --before BEFORE, -b BEFORE show changes more recent than the specified date and time --after AFTER, -a AFTER show changes older than the specified date and time --deleted show deleted resources --context CONTEXT show context of the changes --no-color disable color output