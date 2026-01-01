Tech Mahindra Sprinter
Cloud migration accelerator for database migration with automation support
Tech Mahindra Sprinter
Cloud migration accelerator for database migration with automation support
Tech Mahindra Sprinter Description
Tech Mahindra Sprinter is a cloud migration accelerator designed to facilitate the migration of databases to cloud environments. The tool automates various aspects of the migration process, reducing migration efforts by up to 40%. The platform provides database discovery capabilities to identify databases and their usage patterns. It includes capacity and cost estimation features that analyze and compare cloud database infrastructure costs across different options. Sprinter automates schema migration by converting source database schemas into target schemas. The tool handles SQL migration by automatically converting SQL scripts, stored procedures, and other database objects into the target database's native standards. The platform supports both historical and incremental data migration with built-in data validation capabilities. It includes monitoring and tracking functionality for database usage, user auditing, query performance analysis, and cost tracking. The tool is positioned to reduce SQL script re-engineering costs by more than 60% and accelerate overall SQL migration initiatives by approximately 40%. Sprinter provides end-to-end support throughout the cloud migration journey through comprehensive automation features.
Tech Mahindra Sprinter FAQ
Common questions about Tech Mahindra Sprinter including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
