Cloud Reports

A small project for continuous auditing of internet-facing AWS services
Collects info about various cloud resources and analyzes them against best practices and generates reports in JSON, CSV, HTML, or PDF formats. Modules include Collectors for gathering information, Analyzers for evaluating against best practices, and Reporters for report generation.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.
An open-source framework for testing and validating the security of AWS services and resources.