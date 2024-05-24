Nutanix Security Central Description

Nutanix Security Central (NCM Security Central) is a cloud security operations platform that provides unified security management across multicloud environments including public clouds and on-premises infrastructure. The platform consolidates security monitoring, vulnerability assessment, and compliance management into a single interface. The product performs continuous compliance auditing against industry standards including CIS, NIST CSF v1.1, PCI-DSS v3.2.1, and HIPAA for public cloud workloads, with PCI-DSS v3.2.1 support for Nutanix on-premises deployments. It maintains asset inventory and visibility across workloads in different cloud environments. Security Central identifies and assesses vulnerabilities in applications and data before exploitation occurs. The platform correlates security vulnerabilities and integrates with Nutanix Playbooks to automate incident response workflows. It supports microsegmentation capabilities to create network-level policies for controlling port-based communications. The platform includes Zero Trust architecture planning features that enable organizations to develop application and data workflow strategies. It provides tools for creating network policies to allow or block communications and logically tier workloads based on security requirements. Security Central integrates with Nutanix Flow Network Security for network microsegmentation and defense-in-depth protection. The platform operates as part of the Nutanix Cloud Manager suite and requires Flow Network Security as a prerequisite for deployment.