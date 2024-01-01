Selefra 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Selefra is an open-source policy-as-code software that provides analysis for multi-cloud and SaaS environments, including over 30 services such as AWS, GCP, Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Kubernetes, Github, Cloudflare, and Slack. It allows users to engage in conversations with GPT models for security, cost, and architecture checks, enabling better cloud resource management, enhanced security, cost reduction, and optimized architecture design. Custom analysis policies can be written using SQL and YAML, and it offers unified multi-cloud configuration data integration capabilities.