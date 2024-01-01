AWS Scout2 is a security tool for AWS administrators to assess their environment's security posture.
Selefra is an open-source policy-as-code software that provides analysis for multi-cloud and SaaS environments, including over 30 services such as AWS, GCP, Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Kubernetes, Github, Cloudflare, and Slack. It allows users to engage in conversations with GPT models for security, cost, and architecture checks, enabling better cloud resource management, enhanced security, cost reduction, and optimized architecture design. Custom analysis policies can be written using SQL and YAML, and it offers unified multi-cloud configuration data integration capabilities.
Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
A tool to find S3 buckets from HTML, JS, and bucket misconfiguration testing