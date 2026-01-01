Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management Description

Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management is a managed service that provides cloud security posture assessment and risk management capabilities. The solution is part of Arctic Wolf's broader security operations platform and falls under their Managed Risk offering. The service helps organizations discover, assess, and harden their cloud environments against digital risks. It operates within Arctic Wolf's Aurora Platform, which collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale. The platform incorporates Alpha AI for automated analysis and threat detection. Arctic Wolf delivers this service through their Concierge Delivery Model, which provides 24x7 security expert support and guided risk mitigation. Security teams work alongside customers to identify misconfigurations and security gaps in cloud infrastructure. The solution integrates with Arctic Wolf's broader security operations ecosystem, including their Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, and endpoint security capabilities. Organizations can access the service as part of Arctic Wolf's bundled security solutions or as a standalone offering. Arctic Wolf CSPM is designed to help organizations improve their security posture, meet compliance requirements, and potentially improve cyber insurance eligibility. The service includes access to security professionals who provide tailored expertise and actionable remediation guidance for identified cloud security risks.