AlgoSec Prevasio Description

AlgoSec Prevasio is a cloud security tool that provides Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning and configuration management capabilities. The product scans IaC templates for misconfigurations and supports technologies including Terraform and Kubernetes. It validates compliance against multiple compliance frameworks. The tool provides centralized management of network security controls across cloud environments, including security groups and Azure firewalls. It enables management of multiple clouds, accounts, regions, and VPC/VNETs through a single security policy. Prevasio includes container lifecycle management capabilities with container image scanning during the build phase. It applies mitigation rules covering domains, countries, CVEs, and open ports to block non-compliant images from entering registries. The tool performs continuous scanning to maintain compliance. The product facilitates collaboration between development and security teams by providing a unified tool and policy framework. It identifies misconfigurations in cloud infrastructure and helps minimize security risks through automated scanning and policy enforcement across the DevOps pipeline.