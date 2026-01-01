AlgoSec Prevasio Logo

AlgoSec Prevasio

IaC security scanning tool for DevOps with cloud config & container management

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AlgoSec Prevasio Description

AlgoSec Prevasio is a cloud security tool that provides Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning and configuration management capabilities. The product scans IaC templates for misconfigurations and supports technologies including Terraform and Kubernetes. It validates compliance against multiple compliance frameworks. The tool provides centralized management of network security controls across cloud environments, including security groups and Azure firewalls. It enables management of multiple clouds, accounts, regions, and VPC/VNETs through a single security policy. Prevasio includes container lifecycle management capabilities with container image scanning during the build phase. It applies mitigation rules covering domains, countries, CVEs, and open ports to block non-compliant images from entering registries. The tool performs continuous scanning to maintain compliance. The product facilitates collaboration between development and security teams by providing a unified tool and policy framework. It identifies misconfigurations in cloud infrastructure and helps minimize security risks through automated scanning and policy enforcement across the DevOps pipeline.

AlgoSec Prevasio FAQ

Common questions about AlgoSec Prevasio including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AlgoSec Prevasio is IaC security scanning tool for DevOps with cloud config & container management developed by AlgoSec. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →