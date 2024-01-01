Azure Guardrails 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Azure Guardrails allows you to rapidly cherry-pick cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files that create Azure Policy Initiatives. Overview: Azure Policies - similar to AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs) - allows Azure customers to enforce organizational standards and enforce security policies at scale. Table of contents: Overview Cheatsheet Installation Tutorial Example: No Parameters Example: Single Service Example: Parameters Policy Characteristics and Support Statuses Contributing Setup Other tasks Authors and Contributors References