A set of tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures
Azure Guardrails allows you to rapidly cherry-pick cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files that create Azure Policy Initiatives. Overview: Azure Policies - similar to AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs) - allows Azure customers to enforce organizational standards and enforce security policies at scale. Table of contents: Overview Cheatsheet Installation Tutorial Example: No Parameters Example: Single Service Example: Parameters Policy Characteristics and Support Statuses Contributing Setup Other tasks Authors and Contributors References
A set of tools for fingerprinting and exploiting Amazon cloud infrastructures
Open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager for analyzing and managing cloud cost, usage, security, and governance.
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.
Cloud security project focusing on discovering and protecting privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments.
Burp extension for identifying cloud buckets and testing for vulnerabilities