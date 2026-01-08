AlgoSec Cloud Logo

AlgoSec Cloud Description

AlgoSec Cloud is a cloud network security management platform designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform provides centralized visibility across on-premises and cloud infrastructure to monitor applications, assets, configurations, and vulnerabilities. The solution automates network security policy management, change control processes, and compliance checks to reduce manual errors and streamline security operations. It identifies and prioritizes network security risks while providing actionable remediation recommendations. AlgoSec Cloud supports compliance monitoring for industry regulations and internal security policies. The platform enables security teams to manage network application security, accelerate cloud adoption, respond to security incidents, and optimize network security costs. The solution operates as a unified command center for network security posture management across distributed cloud environments. It facilitates collaboration between security teams and provides operational efficiency through automation of routine security tasks. AlgoSec Cloud addresses challenges related to fragmented visibility, manual security processes, and evolving threats in complex hybrid and multi-cloud network architectures. The platform has been in operation since 2004 and serves over 2,200 organizations.

AlgoSec Cloud is Cloud network security platform for visibility, automation, and compliance developed by AlgoSec. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, CSPM, Cloud Security.

