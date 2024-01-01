Scout Suite 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool, which gathers configuration data using cloud providers' APIs for manual inspection, highlighting risk areas and providing a clear view of the attack surface automatically. It is designed by security consultants/auditors to offer a security-oriented view of the cloud account it was run in, with support for various cloud providers like AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Kubernetes clusters.