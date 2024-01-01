A customized AWS EKS setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance
Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool, which gathers configuration data using cloud providers' APIs for manual inspection, highlighting risk areas and providing a clear view of the attack surface automatically. It is designed by security consultants/auditors to offer a security-oriented view of the cloud account it was run in, with support for various cloud providers like AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Kubernetes clusters.
Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
Lists AWS resources using the AWS Cloud Control API and writes them to a JSON output file.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.