Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool, which gathers configuration data using cloud providers' APIs for manual inspection, highlighting risk areas and providing a clear view of the attack surface automatically. It is designed by security consultants/auditors to offer a security-oriented view of the cloud account it was run in, with support for various cloud providers like AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Kubernetes clusters.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-auditcloud-compliancecloud-security-auditmulti-cloud

