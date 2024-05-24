SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) Description

SecPod Cloud Security Asset Exposure (CSAE) is a cloud security solution designed to identify and manage asset exposure across cloud environments. The platform focuses on discovering and assessing security risks associated with cloud assets. CSAE provides visibility into cloud infrastructure to help organizations understand their attack surface and potential exposure points. The solution aims to help security teams identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and other security issues that could lead to unauthorized access or data breaches. The platform is designed to work with cloud environments to provide continuous monitoring and assessment of cloud assets. It helps organizations maintain awareness of their cloud security posture by identifying assets that may be exposed to external threats. CSAE is intended for organizations that need to manage security risks across their cloud infrastructure and maintain visibility into potential exposure points that could be exploited by attackers.