Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence
Opscompass Cloud & Database Asset Intelligence Description
Opscompass is a software asset intelligence platform that provides visibility and management capabilities for cloud and on-premises environments. The platform focuses on tracking configuration changes, managing compliance, and optimizing costs across hybrid infrastructure. The platform includes an inventory module that performs automated asset discovery with real-time updates across cloud and on-premises environments. It provides compliance views to maintain audit readiness across multiple platforms. The license management component tracks software usage and monitors compliance for database and cloud platforms. It generates custom cost reports and converts raw licensing data into actionable insights for cost optimization. The compliance module performs real-time security and compliance checks against multiple frameworks. It provides cost-saving recommendations and prioritized remediation guidance based on impact assessment. The platform includes over 500 security and compliance checks. Configuration drift detection monitors unauthorized changes to database and cloud configurations. The platform sends tailored notifications and integrates with existing workflows through APIs and CLI tools. AI-powered Smart Summaries analyze technical data to highlight critical changes. The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud environments, providing cross-team insights and detailed metrics for database and cloud infrastructure management.
