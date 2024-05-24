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Saporo Cloud Hardening

by Saporo

Cloud security platform for identity & access risk analysis across Azure/M365

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Cloud Native
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Saporo Cloud Hardening Description

Saporo Cloud Hardening is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and risk analysis for cloud identity and access management across Azure, Entra ID, M365, AWS, and Okta environments. The tool analyzes over 650 properties across Azure, Entra ID, and M365 to identify security gaps and over-permissioned identities. The platform builds access graphs and attack graphs to visualize how identities, accounts, and applications can reach cloud resources and how misconfigurations can chain together to create exploitation paths. It identifies chokepoints where single remediations can eliminate multiple attack paths simultaneously. Saporo enforces 220+ mapped controls aligned with CIS, MITRE, ANSSI, and ISO 27001 frameworks. The tool detects excessive privileges, unused admin accounts, risky delegations, oversharing issues in M365, weak access policies, and exposed cloud resources. It ranks misconfigurations by propagation potential and overall impact to the environment. The platform includes continuous monitoring capabilities that track changes across cloud environments, identifying what was changed, who made the change, and when it occurred. It provides real-time alerts on abnormal activity, risky privilege changes, and high-impact misconfigurations. Changes are linked to their score impact for root cause analysis and incident response. Saporo provides remediation guidance with optional AI-assisted support and calculates a global misconfiguration score to measure environment health. The tool integrates with Microsoft Defender to enhance visibility and prioritize alerts by impact.

Saporo Cloud Hardening FAQ

Common questions about Saporo Cloud Hardening including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Saporo Cloud Hardening is Cloud security platform for identity & access risk analysis across Azure/M365 developed by Saporo. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native.

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