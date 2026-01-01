Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management Logo

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management

CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management Description

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is a cloud security platform that provides continuous visibility and monitoring across multi-cloud environments including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. The platform uses agentless deployment to scan and identify cloud misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities. The solution offers a cloud asset inventory that tracks resources across multiple cloud providers and identity providers. It uses graph-based technology to perform contextual analysis of misconfigurations, correlating them with exploitable vulnerabilities, identities, and paths to sensitive data. The platform provides infrastructure diagrams that visualize access to cloud resources and potential security exposures. Cyscale includes a library of security controls based on industry benchmarks such as CIS, covering cloud services including identity, storage, networking, container services, and managed Kubernetes. The platform supports continuous compliance monitoring for standards including ISO27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST. It maps security controls to compliance frameworks and generates compliance scores. The platform features configurable alerts for drift detection and policy violations, with customizable thresholds for compliance scores. It includes an exemption approval process for managing false positives. The solution provides remediation guidance and supports data retention up to one year with export capabilities in CSV and PDF formats. Scoping mechanisms allow organizations to create custom views based on cloud accounts, applications, environments, or other criteria.

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management FAQ

Common questions about Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyscale Cloud Security Posture Management is CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring developed by Cyscale Limited. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Asset Inventory, Azure.

