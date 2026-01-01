Sec1 CloudSight Description

Sec1 CloudSight is a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution that provides security monitoring and compliance management for multi-cloud environments. The platform supports AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and hybrid cloud infrastructures. The tool performs automated risk detection across cloud infrastructures using AI-powered scanning to identify vulnerabilities and security misconfigurations in IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments. It provides continuous compliance monitoring against frameworks including CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA with automated assessments. CloudSight uses machine learning for threat prioritization, ranking risks based on potential business impact and severity. The platform offers centralized visibility and governance controls across multiple cloud platforms through a unified dashboard, with audit trail capabilities. The solution includes auto-remediation functionality to enforce security policies and reduce manual intervention. It integrates with cloud infrastructure via APIs to provide real-time insights and alerts. The platform includes 3,000 security rulesets and maintains a 99.9% SLA on threat detection. CloudSight aims to prevent unauthorized access and cloud breaches through continuous scanning, misconfiguration detection, and policy enforcement capabilities.