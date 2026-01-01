Sec1 CloudSight Logo

Sec1 CloudSight

AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sec1 CloudSight Description

Sec1 CloudSight is a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution that provides security monitoring and compliance management for multi-cloud environments. The platform supports AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and hybrid cloud infrastructures. The tool performs automated risk detection across cloud infrastructures using AI-powered scanning to identify vulnerabilities and security misconfigurations in IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments. It provides continuous compliance monitoring against frameworks including CIS, NIST, ISO 27001, SOC2, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA with automated assessments. CloudSight uses machine learning for threat prioritization, ranking risks based on potential business impact and severity. The platform offers centralized visibility and governance controls across multiple cloud platforms through a unified dashboard, with audit trail capabilities. The solution includes auto-remediation functionality to enforce security policies and reduce manual intervention. It integrates with cloud infrastructure via APIs to provide real-time insights and alerts. The platform includes 3,000 security rulesets and maintains a 99.9% SLA on threat detection. CloudSight aims to prevent unauthorized access and cloud breaches through continuous scanning, misconfiguration detection, and policy enforcement capabilities.

Sec1 CloudSight FAQ

Common questions about Sec1 CloudSight including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sec1 CloudSight is AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring developed by Sec1. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS, Azure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →