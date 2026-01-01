CloudMatos MatosSphere Logo

CloudMatos MatosSphere

IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations

Cloud Security
Commercial
CloudMatos MatosSphere Description

CloudMatos MatosSphere is an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning solution that identifies security misconfigurations and compliance issues in cloud infrastructure configuration files. The tool scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes manifests, Helm charts, and Dockerfiles to detect security risks before deployment. The platform performs real-time misconfiguration detection to identify exposed credentials, open ports, and overly permissive policies. It includes secrets and credential scanning capabilities to find hardcoded API keys, SSH keys, and database credentials in IaC files. The tool also reviews identity and access configurations to check for overly permissive roles, potential privilege escalations, and missing multi-factor authentication. MatosSphere provides compliance mapping to frameworks including CIS Benchmarks, PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 with automated policy checks. The solution supports container-specific IaC analysis for Kubernetes manifests, Helm charts, and Dockerfiles to detect privilege escalations, outdated base images, and misconfigured pod security policies. The tool integrates into development workflows through API and CLI interfaces, allowing security scans from the command line or automated workflows. It provides IDE integration for VS Code, IntelliJ, and PyCharm to deliver real-time security feedback during coding. The platform supports policy-as-code enforcement using Open Policy Agent (OPA) and Rego for defining and enforcing security rules. MatosSphere scans cloud storage, security groups, IAM policies, and firewall settings across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments. It integrates with CI/CD pipelines including Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, and Azure DevOps.

CloudMatos MatosSphere FAQ

Common questions about CloudMatos MatosSphere including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CloudMatos MatosSphere is IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations developed by CloudMatos. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CSPM, Cloud Security, Compliance.

