CloudMatos MatosSphere
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
CloudMatos MatosSphere
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
CloudMatos MatosSphere Description
CloudMatos MatosSphere is an Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning solution that identifies security misconfigurations and compliance issues in cloud infrastructure configuration files. The tool scans Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes manifests, Helm charts, and Dockerfiles to detect security risks before deployment. The platform performs real-time misconfiguration detection to identify exposed credentials, open ports, and overly permissive policies. It includes secrets and credential scanning capabilities to find hardcoded API keys, SSH keys, and database credentials in IaC files. The tool also reviews identity and access configurations to check for overly permissive roles, potential privilege escalations, and missing multi-factor authentication. MatosSphere provides compliance mapping to frameworks including CIS Benchmarks, PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 with automated policy checks. The solution supports container-specific IaC analysis for Kubernetes manifests, Helm charts, and Dockerfiles to detect privilege escalations, outdated base images, and misconfigured pod security policies. The tool integrates into development workflows through API and CLI interfaces, allowing security scans from the command line or automated workflows. It provides IDE integration for VS Code, IntelliJ, and PyCharm to deliver real-time security feedback during coding. The platform supports policy-as-code enforcement using Open Policy Agent (OPA) and Rego for defining and enforcing security rules. MatosSphere scans cloud storage, security groups, IAM policies, and firewall settings across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments. It integrates with CI/CD pipelines including Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, and Azure DevOps.
CloudMatos MatosSphere FAQ
Common questions about CloudMatos MatosSphere including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CloudMatos MatosSphere is IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations developed by CloudMatos. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CSPM, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership