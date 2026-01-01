Cyscale Security Knowledge Graph Description

Cyscale Security Knowledge Graph is a cloud security platform that uses knowledge graph technology to map and analyze cloud infrastructure assets across multi-cloud environments. The platform creates a graph-based data model that represents cloud entities, their properties, and relationships, enabling automated reasoning and correlation across different cloud systems. The platform aggregates data from multiple cloud accounts and SaaS platforms into a unified graph structure. It identifies and tracks cloud entities including user identities, endpoints, code repositories, virtual machines, and databases, mapping their interconnections to provide contextual security insights. The system performs automated security analysis by traversing the graph to identify risks generated by cross-cloud interactions. It can trace complex attack paths across multiple assets, such as tracking how a user identity with access to an outdated endpoint could potentially reach production databases. The platform includes compliance monitoring capabilities with support for standards including ISO 27001, SOC 2, CIS Benchmarks, GDPR, and OWASP Cloud Top 10. It provides inline evidence collection for compliance policies and enables customization of security standards across cloud providers through a single dashboard. The knowledge graph model replaces traditional list-based inventories with a network representation that maintains relationships between assets, enabling semantic interpretations across diverse infrastructure components.