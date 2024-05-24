Top Alternatives to Akamai DNS Posture ManagementCloud Security
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
201 Alternatives to Akamai DNS Posture Management
AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance
Cloud service threat research & control library for AWS, Azure, and GCP
Cloud & database asset intelligence platform for visibility & compliance
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
Cloud security platform with controls for workload protection and compliance
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool
Cloud cost management and optimization platform with FinOps capabilities
CSPM platform for detecting misconfigurations & compliance gaps across clouds
Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection
Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security
Automated security validation platform for cloud environments
AI-powered CSPM tool for AWS, GCP, and Azure misconfiguration detection
IaC scanning tool for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes configurations
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Scans IaC templates for security misconfigurations before deployment
Cloud security platform with CSPM, CIEM, vulnerability mgmt, and compliance
CSPM tool for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance monitoring
Cloud security platform using knowledge graph tech for multi-cloud visibility
Managed cloud security services for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
CSPM tool for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations
CSPM platform for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
Detects & monitors config drift across multi-cloud & hybrid environments
CSPM tool for continuous vulnerability scanning across cloud providers
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Multi-cloud compliance platform with 150+ frameworks and CIS benchmarks
CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization
IaC security scanning for Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, and ARM templates
AI-driven CSPM for multi-cloud risk detection and compliance monitoring
App-centric security solution for hybrid & multi-cloud environments
Multi-cloud network security policy management and risk detection platform
Cloud network security platform for visibility, automation, and compliance
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
IaC security scanning tool for DevOps with cloud config & container management
Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening
Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies
SaaS security posture management & compliance monitoring platform
Cloud security asset exposure management and visibility platform
Cloud security scanning platform for vulnerability and misconfiguration detection
Cloud monitoring and assessment service for security and compliance
MeitY-certified govt cloud infrastructure for Indian public sector entities
Managed private cloud infrastructure with edge computing capabilities
CSPM service for Azure, AWS, and GCP cloud environments
Cloud migration accelerator for database migration with automation support
CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt
AI-powered cloud architecture validation and secure design platform
AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance
Cloud security platform with runtime visibility and risk prioritization
SSPM solution for Salesforce security posture management and threat detection
Integration combining SaaS security posture mgmt with cloud security platform
Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection
M365 cloud security posture mgmt with config monitoring & drift detection
Unified platform consolidating EASM, CSPM, SSPM, and supply chain security
Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt
AI-driven multi-cloud assessment platform for security & compliance evaluation
Audits user activity and configuration changes in Amazon S3 buckets
Cloud security validation platform for auditing & simulating attacks on AWS/Azure/GCP
CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance
Quantum-resilient decentralized cloud storage with QRNG-based encryption
Cloud security services with CSPM, CWPP, and CNAPP capabilities
Cloud security services for multi-vendor environments with CASB and ZTNA
Cloud security platform for identity & access risk analysis across Azure/M365
Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions
Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud
CSPM service for identifying and remediating cloud misconfigurations
Cloud security config audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
SaaS security posture management service for configuration and access control
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
SSPM solution for Slack workspaces with app risk assessment & monitoring
SSPM solution for Microsoft 365 with app/extension risk assessment & config mgmt
Microsoft 365 alert consolidation tool with permission and sensitive data context.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
AI-powered cloud security policy enforcement platform to prevent misconfigurations.
Cloud security suite with email/messaging protection and password management
IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations
SaaS security platform for managing misconfigurations and risks
Cloud security platform for attack emulation, posture mgmt & compliance
Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance
Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning
Automated security platform for Google Workspace environments
Cloud security platform for misconfiguration remediation and exposure mgmt
Cloud security audit service for AWS, Azure, and GCP infrastructure
Agentless cloud compliance platform supporting FedRAMP, GDPR, PCI-DSS & more.
Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud.
Continuous cloud security monitoring & compliance for AWS and Azure.
Hybrid cloud security & compliance platform with AI posture mgmt.
Multi-cloud security posture & compliance mgmt platform for AWS, Azure, GCP.
Managed multi-cloud security posture mgmt SaaS for AWS, GCP, and Azure.
Hybrid cloud security platform with posture scoring, compliance automation.
CSPM platform with continuous monitoring, compliance, and remediation for cloud workloads.
Multi-tenant security & compliance mgmt platform for hybrid cloud.
CSPM platform for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance.
SSPM platform for detecting & remediating SaaS misconfigurations.
Multi-cloud DNS visibility, misconfiguration detection & posture mgmt platform.
Healthcare-focused CSPM platform with managed compliance, MDR, and PHI protection.
Healthcare-specific CSPM protecting PHI across AWS, Azure, and GCP.
Managed cloud compliance platform for healthcare orgs covering HIPAA, HITRUST & more.
Healthcare-focused CSPM compliance platform mapped to HIPAA, HITRUST & more.
Multicloud asset discovery tool for centralized visibility & IPAM reconciliation.
Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.
Cloud security platform offering access control, auth, and DR planning.
SSPM platform for detecting & remediating SaaS misconfigurations and risks.
M365 security dashboard consolidating risk signals in Guardian360 Lighthouse.
Enforces preventive cloud security guardrails to block misconfigs & shadow IT.
Cloud compliance enforcement platform with framework support and IaC policy engine.
Cloud infrastructure visibility with logging, dashboards, and alerting.
Cloud security enforcement platform with full cloud service coverage.
Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.
HIPAA-compliant managed web & database hosting for sensitive data.
Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs.
Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, baselines & remediation for MSPs.
CSPM platform for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance automation.
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
Multi-cloud CSPM tool for misconfiguration detection, compliance & remediation.
Multi-cloud CSPM platform with continuous config validation & auto-remediation.
Pre-built, DISA STIG-hardened AWS AMIs for DoD ATO compliance.
CSPM tool with runtime threat detection, ML models, and auto-remediation.
Cloud security posture mgmt with risk assessment, compliance, and reporting.
CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations.
SaaS and AI security platform for posture mgmt, ITDR, and NHI governance.
Cloud-based CSIP aggregation platform for security information management
S3Scanner is an open-source tool that scans S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs to identify misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities.
KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.
A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms.
CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source multi-cloud security scanning tool that detects security risks and compliance issues across AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub platforms.
TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools.
Cloudmarker is a configurable cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP environments by retrieving, analyzing, and alerting on cloud security data.
SkyWrapper analyzes temporary token behaviors in AWS accounts to detect suspicious activities and generates Excel reports with findings summaries.
A multi-account AWS security tool that identifies misconfigurations, provides real-time reporting, and performs automated remediation to establish secure cloud guardrails.
CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities.
An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure.
AWS Scout2 is a security assessment tool that uses the AWS API to gather configuration data and automatically identify security risks in AWS environments.
tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution
Principal Mapper is a Python tool that models AWS IAM configurations as directed graphs to identify privilege escalation risks and alternative attack paths in AWS environments.
Scout Suite is an open source multi-cloud security auditing tool that gathers configuration data via cloud provider APIs to identify risks and provide visibility into cloud attack surfaces.
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool that performs read-only security assessments of Azure Cloud environments, analyzing various assets and configurations without modifying deployed resources.
A tool that generates Terraform files for creating Azure Policy Initiatives to implement cloud security guardrails and enforce organizational standards at scale.
An AWS IAM security assessment tool that identifies least privilege violations and generates risk-prioritized reports for IAM policy remediation.
An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments.
Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments.
rpCheckup is an AWS resource policy security analysis tool that identifies public, external, intra-organizational, and private resource access patterns across AWS accounts.
A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis.
An open-source framework that inventories and manages AWS resources across multiple accounts by collecting data via Cross Account Assume Roles and storing it in a centralized S3 bucket for analysis.
Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface.
TrailScraper is a command-line tool for extracting information from AWS CloudTrail logs and generating IAM policies based on actual API usage patterns.
Security Monkey monitors AWS, GCP, and OpenStack environments for policy changes and insecure configurations, providing historical tracking and alerting capabilities through a centralized interface.
A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships.
A cloud security assessment tool that collects cloud resource information, analyzes it against best practices, and generates compliance reports in multiple formats.
A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts.
A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.
A GitHub action that lints AWS IAM policy documents to identify security issues and misconfigurations with configurable severity levels and custom rules.
Dufflebag searches through public AWS EBS snapshots to identify accidentally exposed secrets and sensitive information.
CloudFrunt identifies misconfigured Amazon CloudFront domains that are vulnerable to hijacking due to improper CNAME configuration.
A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments.
Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts.
A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation.
A multi-threaded Ruby tool for comprehensive AWS security inventory collection that gathers detailed resource attributes, metadata, and policy information across AWS environments.
CloudTrail Partitioner automates the creation and management of partitioned Athena tables for AWS CloudTrail logs with nightly partition updates.
A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud Python CLI tool that performs security posture management and attack surface monitoring across cloud service providers and SaaS platforms with over 1000 security checks mapped to 20+ compliance frameworks.
An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.
A Terraform module that establishes security baseline configurations for AWS accounts based on CIS benchmarks and AWS security best practices.
A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments.
Ice is an AWS cloud cost management tool that provides multi-level visibility into cloud spending and resource utilization to support informed reservation purchases and resource optimization decisions.
Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time.
Krampus is an AWS resource management tool that automates the deletion and disabling of cloud objects based on JSON task files for security remediation and cost control.
DataCop is an AWS framework that automatically blocks S3 buckets containing PII or classified information based on AWS Macie findings and configurable security policies.
A collection of AWS security benchmark resources including CIS Foundations Benchmark 1.1, best practices guides, and configuration documentation for securing Amazon Web Services environments.
CFRipper is a security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates that identifies vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before cloud deployment.
PrismX is a cloud security dashboard that provides centralized AWS security monitoring based on CIS benchmarks with JIRA integration for issue management.
SkyArk is a cloud security scanning tool that identifies privileged entities in AWS and Azure environments to help mitigate Cloud Shadow Admin threats.
A graph-based tool for visualizing AWS access permissions and resource relationships to identify potential attack paths and privilege escalation opportunities.
Zeus is an AWS security auditing and hardening tool that evaluates cloud configurations against CIS benchmarks and can automatically apply recommended security settings.
Komiser is an open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager that analyzes and manages cloud cost, usage, security, and governance across multiple cloud providers in a unified platform.
cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code.
A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges.
Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups.
ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls.
Access Undenied on AWS analyzes CloudTrail AccessDenied events to explain access denial reasons and provide least-privilege remediation suggestions.
Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments.
A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.
AI-Powered Cloud Assistant for building, securing, and operating cloud environments.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.
Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.
A Python tool that tests multiple AWS S3 buckets for security misconfigurations including directory listing and upload permissions.
A Burp Suite extension that uses Shodan to discover cloud buckets and tests them for publicly accessible vulnerabilities through passive scanning.
A security tool for discovering S3 bucket references in web content and testing buckets for misconfigurations.
A security tool that performs whitebox evaluation of S3 object permissions to identify publicly accessible files and generate reports on potential exposure risks.
A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities.
S3cario is an AWS S3 bucket security testing tool that validates permissions and identifies potential vulnerabilities through scenario simulation.
ScubaGear is a PowerShell-based assessment tool that evaluates Microsoft 365 tenant configurations against CISA security baselines using Open Policy Agent and generates compliance reports.
