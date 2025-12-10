Attic Attic FIXER Logo

Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool

Attic FIXER is a cloud security posture management solution specifically designed for Microsoft 365 environments. The platform performs over 100 automated security checks on Microsoft 365 configurations multiple times daily to identify misconfigurations that could be exploited by attackers. When security issues are detected, the system provides alerts in plain language with concrete remediation steps, allowing administrators to authorize one-click fixes. The solution addresses common Microsoft 365 security weaknesses including improperly configured security settings, unauthorized admin account creation, data exfiltration risks, and log tampering. Security checks are based on CIS (Center for Internet Security) international security standards. Key capabilities include real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity seals on legitimate pages, monitoring of all login activities to detect suspicious access attempts, and push notifications for security events. The platform includes a mobile app for receiving alerts and approving fixes remotely. Attic FIXER is targeted at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) without dedicated IT departments, as well as managed service providers (MSPs) serving SMB clients. The solution aims to balance security effectiveness with usability, ensuring security controls don't impede productivity. Administrators maintain control over which security settings are activated and remediated.

Attic Attic FIXER is Automated Microsoft 365 security configuration management and remediation tool developed by Attic Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Configuration Management, Security Configuration.

