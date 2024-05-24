Top Alternatives to Zerofox External Attack Surface ManagementAttack Surface
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
180 Alternatives to Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces
AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring
AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting
Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities
External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing
Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST
SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection
EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities
Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation
Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches
Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities
AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring
AI-driven external cybersecurity platform for threat detection and takedown
External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation
SOCRadar Digital Footprint provides comprehensive discovery and monitoring of an organization's external digital assets and attack surface from an attacker's perspective.
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis
Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting
Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing
Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk analysis
Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures
Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations
Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.
Monitors website security posture via SSL/TLS certs, headers, scripts & cookies
Scans internet-facing firewalls to identify open ports and exposed services
Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures
External attack surface management with continuous security testing
Continuous external attack surface discovery and monitoring platform
EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context
Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting
LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps
Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
EASM platform for continuous external asset discovery and risk prioritization
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
External attack surface discovery platform using OSINT and NLP for asset mapping
Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management
External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
Automated security testing platform for external attack surface discovery & testing
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
External attack surface management platform for brand digital footprint security
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets
Attack surface risk assessment tool for Internet-facing assets discovery
CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization
Unified platform for attack surface mgmt, digital risk protection & dark web intel
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection
Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation
EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing
External attack surface management platform for organizations and supply chains
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment
Attack surface mgmt platform with AI-powered exposure analysis & remediation
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities
Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery
External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection
External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets
Agentless API attack surface discovery using external reconnaissance
External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence
Attack surface management platform with vulnerability scanning capabilities
External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities
Continuous monitoring service for internet-facing assets and vulnerabilities
Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation
Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform
External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios
Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training
AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation
Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them
Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing
EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces
Free threat analysis tool for organizations via corporate email submission
AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks
Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense
EASM tool for monitoring external assets, vulnerabilities & darknet leaks.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Continuous external attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, APIs, and certs.
EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external digital assets and risks.
Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans.
AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.
EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.
Continuous discovery, analysis, and control of internal/external attack surfaces.
xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring.
xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces.
External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring.
Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.
Continuous monitoring platform for external attack perimeter and vulnerability detection.
Continuous external attack surface monitoring with human pen tester involvement.
External attack surface assessment service covering assets, OSINT, and threat actor TTPs.
Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.
Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.
Security company targeting attack surface elimination, launching commercially in 2026.
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.
Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.
Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.
A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.
A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources.
A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.
A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.
A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others.
A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them
An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.
A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.
A subdomain finder tool
An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
A tool for domain flyovers
A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data.
A Go-based web crawler that supports multiple protocols and authentication methods for systematic web resource discovery and collection.
A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.
A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.
A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.
A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain
A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy
