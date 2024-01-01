censys-enumeration

A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys. This script uses the Censys API to fetch the SSL/TLS certificates for a given domain and extracts the subdomains and emails from the certificates. This can be useful for reconnaissance and enumeration purposes.
A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis
Zenduty's platform provides real-time operational health monitoring and incident response orchestration to improve incident response times and build a solid on-call culture.
A library to access the Expert Witness Compression Format (EWF) for digital forensics and incident response.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
A command-line tool for extracting detailed information from JPEG files, including image dimensions, compression, and metadata.
Powerful tool for searching and hunting through Windows forensic artefacts with support for Sigma detection rules and custom Chainsaw detection rules.