censys-enumeration

A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys. This script uses the Censys API to fetch the SSL/TLS certificates for a given domain and extracts the subdomains and emails from the certificates. This can be useful for reconnaissance and enumeration purposes.