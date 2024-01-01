A C/C++ tool for remote process injection, supporting x64 and x86 operations, with system call macros generated by SysWhispers script.
The OWASP Amass Project performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques. Information Gathering Techniques Used: Technique Data Sources APIs 360PassiveDNS, Ahrefs, AnubisDB, BeVigil, BinaryEdge, BufferOver, BuiltWith, C99, Chaos, CIRCL, DNSDB, DNSRepo, Deepinfo, Detectify, FOFA, FullHunt, GitHub, GitLab, GrepApp, Greynoise, HackerTarget, Hunter, IntelX, LeakIX, Maltiverse, Mnemonic, Netlas, Pastebin, PassiveTotal, PentestTools, Pulsedive, Quake, SOCRadar, Searchcode, Shodan, Spamhaus, Sublist3rAPI, SubdomainCenter, ThreatBook, ThreatMiner, URLScan, VirusTotal, Yandex, ZETAlytics, ZoomEye Certificates Active pulls (optional), Censys, CertCentral, CertSpotter, Crtsh, Digitorus, FacebookCT DNS Brute forcing, Reverse DNS sweeping, NSEC zone walking, Zone transfers, FQDN alterations/permutations, FQDN Similarity-based Guessing Routing ASNLookup, BGPTools, BGPView, BigDataCloud, IPdata, IPinfo, RADb, Robtex, ShadowServer, TeamCymru Scraping AbuseIPDB, Ask, Baidu, Bing, CSP Header, DNSDumpster, DNSHistory, DNSSpy, DuckDuckGo, Gists, Google, HackerOne, HyperStat, PKey, RapidDNS
Full-featured C2 framework for stealthy communication and control on web servers.
A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.
SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.
A technique for social engineering and untrusted command execution using ClickOnce technology
Cyber security platform for automating adversary emulation, red-team assistance, and incident response, built on the MITRE ATT&CK™ framework.