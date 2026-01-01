Red Sift Red Sift Radar
LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps
Red Sift Red Sift Radar
LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps
Red Sift Red Sift Radar Description
Red Sift Radar is a security platform that combines internet-scale intelligence, security expertise, and large language model capabilities to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities. The platform provides defenders with actionable insights to address security gaps before exploitation occurs. The tool integrates threat intelligence data with automated analysis to accelerate the identification and resolution of security issues. Red Sift Radar aims to reduce the time required to find and fix security problems by a factor of 10 compared to traditional methods. The platform is designed for security teams who need to maintain visibility across their external attack surface and respond to identified vulnerabilities. It processes large-scale internet data to detect potential security weaknesses and provides guidance on remediation steps. Red Sift Radar operates as part of the Red Sift Pulse Platform and serves organizations across various industries including financial services, retail, media, and technology sectors. The solution focuses on proactive security posture management by identifying issues before they can be leveraged by threat actors.
Red Sift Red Sift Radar FAQ
Common questions about Red Sift Red Sift Radar including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Red Sift Red Sift Radar is LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps developed by Red Sift. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Actionable, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership