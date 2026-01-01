Red Sift Red Sift Radar Logo

Red Sift Radar is a security platform that combines internet-scale intelligence, security expertise, and large language model capabilities to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities. The platform provides defenders with actionable insights to address security gaps before exploitation occurs. The tool integrates threat intelligence data with automated analysis to accelerate the identification and resolution of security issues. Red Sift Radar aims to reduce the time required to find and fix security problems by a factor of 10 compared to traditional methods. The platform is designed for security teams who need to maintain visibility across their external attack surface and respond to identified vulnerabilities. It processes large-scale internet data to detect potential security weaknesses and provides guidance on remediation steps. Red Sift Radar operates as part of the Red Sift Pulse Platform and serves organizations across various industries including financial services, retail, media, and technology sectors. The solution focuses on proactive security posture management by identifying issues before they can be leveraged by threat actors.

