SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management Description

SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a platform that provides visibility into an organization's external digital footprint. The solution continuously monitors and identifies all exposed assets, including known and unknown Shadow IT, to help security teams assess and manage potential vulnerabilities. The platform offers a single-pane-of-glass dashboard that provides a centralized view of the organization's entire external attack surface. It includes automated asset discovery with alerts for new Shadow IT, allowing teams to auto-assign and auto-tag assets for triage. The solution supports subsidiary management, enabling organizations to view and manage risks across existing and newly acquired subsidiaries. EASM includes workflow automation capabilities that allow security teams to streamline issue remediation through one-click automation. The platform provides customizable reporting features for communicating cyber risk status to stakeholders. It offers attack surface APIs that provide attribution confidence, ownership context, remediation trends, and SSL certificate transparency data. The solution integrates with existing security tools such as SIEMs, SOARs, and vulnerability management systems to enable organizations to enrich threat intelligence and streamline security workflows. The platform is designed to help security teams identify what attackers can see and eliminate cybersecurity vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.