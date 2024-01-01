A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration). MassDNS is a powerful tool for DNS reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration. It's designed to be fast, efficient, and easy to use. Features: * Bulk DNS lookups * Subdomain enumeration * Fast and efficient * Easy to use Use cases: * Reconnaissance * Subdomain enumeration * DNS lookups Get started: * Clone the repository: `git clone https://github.com/blechschmidt/massdns.git` * Build the project: `make build` * Run the tool: `./massdns -h` Note: This tool is for educational purposes only. Use responsibly.
A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool
Open-source set of libraries and drivers to accelerate network performance.
Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool.
A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests
A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.
Detects the presence of a Responder in the network by sending crafted LLMNR queries.