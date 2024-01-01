massdns 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration). MassDNS is a powerful tool for DNS reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration. It's designed to be fast, efficient, and easy to use. Features: * Bulk DNS lookups * Subdomain enumeration * Fast and efficient * Easy to use Use cases: * Reconnaissance * Subdomain enumeration * DNS lookups Get started: * Clone the repository: `git clone https://github.com/blechschmidt/massdns.git` * Build the project: `make build` * Run the tool: `./massdns -h` Note: This tool is for educational purposes only. Use responsibly.