PublicWWW 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PublicWWW is a source code search engine that allows users to search for alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code. It provides a powerful query syntax, including RegEx and ccTLDs, and indexes over 469 million web pages. The platform offers features such as API access, CSV downloads, and sorted results by website popularity. Use cases include digital marketing and affiliate marketing research, identifying websites using specific technologies or libraries, finding related websites through shared HTML codes, and more. The platform offers a free tier with limited results and a paid tier with full access to its database.