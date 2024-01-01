Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.
PublicWWW is a source code search engine that allows users to search for alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code. It provides a powerful query syntax, including RegEx and ccTLDs, and indexes over 469 million web pages. The platform offers features such as API access, CSV downloads, and sorted results by website popularity. Use cases include digital marketing and affiliate marketing research, identifying websites using specific technologies or libraries, finding related websites through shared HTML codes, and more. The platform offers a free tier with limited results and a paid tier with full access to its database.
A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.
A tool for detecting capabilities in executable files, providing insights into a program's behavior and potential malicious activities.