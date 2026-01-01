Styx Intel Attack Surface Management Description

Styx Intel Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management (EASM) platform that discovers, monitors, and secures internet-facing digital assets associated with an organization's brand. The platform automatically identifies and categorizes domains, subdomains, IPs, cloud applications, APIs, and infrastructure, including shadow IT and unknown assets. The solution detects misconfigurations such as open ports, expired certificates, weak HTTP headers, TLS/SSL issues, and DNS/email-related errors (MX, SPF, NS records). It identifies systems exposed to known CVEs and monitors IP reputation across blocklists. The platform provides a centralized dashboard for visualizing and managing the attack surface. Styx Intel includes a Digital Risk Score that measures cyber posture based on asset exposure, misconfigurations, credential leaks, and IP reputation. The platform offers prioritized remediation guidance with actionable recommendations for resolving identified issues. The solution performs real-time and scheduled scans of external-facing assets to identify vulnerabilities, outdated systems, misconfigured servers, and weak encryption. It monitors DNS, TLS/SSL, and IP infrastructure to prevent spoofing, phishing, and domain misuse. The platform detects unapproved websites, tools, or cloud applications using the organization's brand name without authorization.