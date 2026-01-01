GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management Logo

Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.

GoSecure Titan Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management solution that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing assets tied to an organization. The platform identifies known and unknown assets including domains, cloud services, and shadow IT across cloud and hybrid environments. The solution operates through a four-phase approach: discovery of internet-facing assets, assessment of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, remediation through prioritized recommendations, and continuous monitoring with alerting for attack surface changes. It identifies policy violations and provides real-time threat validation when integrated with the Titan MXDR platform. The platform addresses the challenge of unknown and unmanaged assets that serve as targets for attackers, with a focus on internet-exposed assets that are linked to a significant percentage of security breaches. It provides continuous monitoring rather than periodic scans, enabling organizations to identify and secure assets before adversaries can exploit them. The solution integrates prioritized recommendations into existing remediation workflows and provides continuous scanning capabilities to detect changes in the attack surface over time.

GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is an Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security.

