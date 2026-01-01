QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management Logo

QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management

EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Commercial
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management Description

QuimeraX is an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform that provides visibility and continuous monitoring of assets exposed to the internet. The platform performs automated discovery of external assets including domains, subdomains, IP addresses, open ports, services, web applications, and APIs. The solution conducts automated vulnerability scanning and security testing to identify risks in real-time. It monitors SSL/TLS certificates, detects subdomain takeover vulnerabilities, and tracks exposed ports and services. The platform includes AI-driven false positive filtering to prioritize relevant security alerts. QuimeraX offers threat intelligence capabilities including dark web and deep web monitoring, leaked credential detection from infostealers and third-party sources, and monitoring for phishing, spoofing, and typosquatting domains. It provides brand protection features and detects source code leaks, credit card data leaks, and intellectual property exposure. The platform includes risk classification and vulnerability lifecycle management with dashboards displaying security KPIs. It offers automated alerts and notifications for newly detected assets and emerging vulnerabilities. Additional features include takedown services, custom malware analysis, threat campaign investigation, and VIP user monitoring in higher-tier plans. QuimeraX provides API integration capabilities with SIEM, SOAR, and ticketing systems for automated response workflows. The platform supports corporate authentication through SAML/SSO and offers data export functionality for custom reporting.

QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management is EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities developed by QuimeraX. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

