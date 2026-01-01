CyberXTron ShadowSpot Logo

CyberXTron ShadowSpot

External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyberXTron ShadowSpot Description

ShadowSpot is an External Attack Surface Management (E-ASM) solution that provides visibility into an organization's digital infrastructure from an external attacker's perspective. The platform performs automated continuous scanning to discover shadow IT assets, detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and external points of weakness across network infrastructure, cloud services, web applications, and third-party integrations. The solution conducts ongoing assessment of security posture to identify emerging risks and potential entry points. It employs machine learning-driven risk scoring to prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity, exploit likelihood, and contextual factors specific to the organization's environment. ShadowSpot identifies in-the-wild exploits that correspond with detected CVEs in the infrastructure and provides visibility into potential breaches and intrusions. The platform generates detailed reports with information about identified vulnerabilities, their severity, potential impact, and remediation recommendations. The solution integrates with CyberXTron's threat intelligence platform by default, which monitors global cyber threats and provides insights into current and evolving threats. Users can access findings through the XTRON Dashboard, which allows focus on specific metrics or areas of interest within their security posture. The platform provides proactive alerting for critical findings that could represent potential attack vectors.

CyberXTron ShadowSpot FAQ

Common questions about CyberXTron ShadowSpot including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberXTron ShadowSpot is External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection developed by CyberXTron. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Cloud Security, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →