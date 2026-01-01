CyberXTron ShadowSpot
CyberXTron ShadowSpot
CyberXTron ShadowSpot Description
ShadowSpot is an External Attack Surface Management (E-ASM) solution that provides visibility into an organization's digital infrastructure from an external attacker's perspective. The platform performs automated continuous scanning to discover shadow IT assets, detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and external points of weakness across network infrastructure, cloud services, web applications, and third-party integrations. The solution conducts ongoing assessment of security posture to identify emerging risks and potential entry points. It employs machine learning-driven risk scoring to prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity, exploit likelihood, and contextual factors specific to the organization's environment. ShadowSpot identifies in-the-wild exploits that correspond with detected CVEs in the infrastructure and provides visibility into potential breaches and intrusions. The platform generates detailed reports with information about identified vulnerabilities, their severity, potential impact, and remediation recommendations. The solution integrates with CyberXTron's threat intelligence platform by default, which monitors global cyber threats and provides insights into current and evolving threats. Users can access findings through the XTRON Dashboard, which allows focus on specific metrics or areas of interest within their security posture. The platform provides proactive alerting for critical findings that could represent potential attack vectors.
