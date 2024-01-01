Aggregator of FireHOL IP lists with HTTP-based API service and Python client package.
DNSDumpster is a free domain research tool that helps in discovering hosts related to a domain, mapping an organization's attack surface by analyzing DNS records from a security assessment perspective.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.