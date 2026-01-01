Siemba EASM
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
Siemba EASM Description
Siemba EASM is an External Attack Surface Management platform that provides continuous discovery and monitoring of external-facing assets from an attacker's perspective. The platform identifies exposed IPs, domains, subdomains, misconfigurations, and TLS vulnerabilities across an organization's digital perimeter without requiring credentials or manual input. The solution offers real-time asset inventory with dynamic filtering by organization, domain, or subdomain. It detects security issues including expired certificates, deprecated protocols, and weak TLS settings. Visual dashboards provide centralized visibility into the external attack surface with geographic mapping capabilities and screenshot capture for audit purposes. The platform integrates with Siemba's GenPT DAST scanning capability, allowing security teams to launch deeper vulnerability testing directly from the asset inventory. Custom asset scoping enables organizations to exclude non-owned or irrelevant assets to reduce alert noise. Compliance mapping automatically aligns discovered issues with frameworks including PCI, NIST, MITRE, and OWASP. The platform generates audit-ready reports with AI-enhanced insights through AISO (AI Security Officer) functionality, providing both technical findings and executive summaries. Continuous monitoring tracks asset changes and emerging threats in cloud-scale environments.
