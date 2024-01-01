Shodan Logo

Shodan

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Shodan is a search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that allows users to discover and monitor devices connected to the internet, including power plants, mobile phones, refrigerators, and more. It provides a comprehensive view of all exposed services to help users stay secure. The platform offers network monitoring, internet intelligence, and API access for developers. With Shodan, users can monitor network exposure, track devices connected to the internet, and receive real-time notifications when unexpected devices appear. The platform also provides a data-driven view of the technology that powers the internet. Shodan offers browser integrations, a help center, and email support to assist users.

Specialized Security
Free
iotiot-securitynetwork-monitoringdevice-discoveryapi-access

ALTERNATIVES

Rspamd Logo

Rspamd

0 (0)

Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework with comprehensive features like Lua API and asynchronous network API.

Specialized Security
Free