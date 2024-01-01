Shodan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Shodan is a search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that allows users to discover and monitor devices connected to the internet, including power plants, mobile phones, refrigerators, and more. It provides a comprehensive view of all exposed services to help users stay secure. The platform offers network monitoring, internet intelligence, and API access for developers. With Shodan, users can monitor network exposure, track devices connected to the internet, and receive real-time notifications when unexpected devices appear. The platform also provides a data-driven view of the technology that powers the internet. Shodan offers browser integrations, a help center, and email support to assist users.