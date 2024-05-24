Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) Description

Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a software-as-a-service platform that provides asset discovery and continuous monitoring of an organization's internet-facing infrastructure. The platform identifies networking devices, internet-facing devices, platforms, operating systems, databases, and web applications across the entire internet. The solution discovers unknown domains, subdomains, related domains, and APIs while identifying security weaknesses including misconfigurations, software vulnerabilities, exposed credentials, and shadow IT. It maps and inventories DNS and internet records, including obfuscated records that may expose the organization's internet footprint. The platform provides automated analysis of changes across IT ecosystems and enables unlimited on-demand investigations. Users can configure custom alerts for discoveries, exposures, and system changes including deployments, decommissioning, or modifications. Edgescan ASM combines vulnerability data with business context to prioritize risk and uncover attack vectors that could be used to breach critical assets. The platform supports continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programs by addressing visibility gaps and remediation velocity issues associated with legacy tools and manual processes. The solution is delivered as an annual subscription and provides real-time updates on the evolving attack surface in multi-cloud environments.