Axur Unified EASM + CTI

EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt

Attack Surface
Commercial
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is an External Attack Surface Management solution that combines asset discovery with Cyber Threat Intelligence capabilities. The platform continuously monitors and identifies internet-facing assets including IPs, subdomains, open ports, and running services to provide a real-time inventory of an organization's external attack surface. The solution performs vulnerability analysis by comparing assets against CVE databases, assessing exploitability, and providing CVSS scores for identified vulnerabilities. It monitors for critical security issues including expiring or invalid digital certificates. Asset discovery features include WhoIs data enrichment, detection of unknown or unmanaged assets, and detailed mapping of services and protocols running on discovered ports. The platform integrates EASM functionality with CTI capabilities, including zero-day vulnerability monitoring, to provide unified threat management. It delivers real-time alerts when new exposed assets or emerging vulnerabilities are detected. The solution is designed to scale for large enterprises with complex environments including multi-cloud infrastructures and distributed networks. Axur EASM supports incident response workflows by providing visibility into the attack surface and actionable insights for prioritizing remediation efforts. The platform aims to help security teams identify and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

Axur Unified EASM + CTI is EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt developed by Axur. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, CVE, Certificate Management.

