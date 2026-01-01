StrikeOne Attack Surface Management
StrikeOne Attack Surface Management
StrikeOne Attack Surface Management Description
StrikeOne Attack Surface Management is a platform that identifies and monitors an organization's external digital assets and associated security risks. The tool automatically discovers online assets including servers, applications, and network devices exposed in the digital environment. The platform performs vulnerability assessments on discovered assets, assigning risk scores and security ratings to prioritize remediation efforts. It includes a Cyber Risk Score feature that tracks exposure levels and asset criticality over time. The system searches for compromised data on the deep web and monitors for data breaches. Asset discovery results are systematically organized and categorized with details about function, location, and business importance. The platform provides continuous monitoring to detect changes and emerging risks in the attack surface. AI capabilities are integrated throughout the platform, including natural language recommendations for identified vulnerabilities and an interactive AI assistant that responds to queries about assets, vulnerabilities, and risks. The assistant provides guidance on prioritization and threat patterns. The platform generates reports with identified risks and recommended actions. Users can track how their risk posture evolves over time and receive alerts about critical issues requiring immediate attention.
StrikeOne Attack Surface Management is an External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk analysis developed by StrikeOne. It is an Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.
