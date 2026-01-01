StrikeOne Attack Surface Management Logo

StrikeOne Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk analysis

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

StrikeOne Attack Surface Management Description

StrikeOne Attack Surface Management is a platform that identifies and monitors an organization's external digital assets and associated security risks. The tool automatically discovers online assets including servers, applications, and network devices exposed in the digital environment. The platform performs vulnerability assessments on discovered assets, assigning risk scores and security ratings to prioritize remediation efforts. It includes a Cyber Risk Score feature that tracks exposure levels and asset criticality over time. The system searches for compromised data on the deep web and monitors for data breaches. Asset discovery results are systematically organized and categorized with details about function, location, and business importance. The platform provides continuous monitoring to detect changes and emerging risks in the attack surface. AI capabilities are integrated throughout the platform, including natural language recommendations for identified vulnerabilities and an interactive AI assistant that responds to queries about assets, vulnerabilities, and risks. The assistant provides guidance on prioritization and threat patterns. The platform generates reports with identified risks and recommended actions. Users can track how their risk posture evolves over time and receive alerts about critical issues requiring immediate attention.

StrikeOne Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about StrikeOne Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

StrikeOne Attack Surface Management is External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk analysis developed by StrikeOne. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →