Searchlight Cyber Assetnote Logo

Searchlight Cyber Assetnote

Unified platform for attack surface mgmt, digital risk protection & dark web intel

Attack Surface Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Searchlight Cyber Assetnote Description

Searchlight Cyber provides a unified platform that combines three main products for external cyber risk management. The platform offers visibility into external threats from the clear web to the dark web. Assetnote is the attack surface management component that discovers assets and identifies verified exposures across the entire attack surface. It includes novel vulnerability alerts provided by the company's security research team. DarkIQ provides dark web monitoring capabilities to detect and prioritize emerging threats in real-time. It automatically identifies risks to brands, suppliers, and personnel with actionable alerts. Cerberus is a dark web investigation tool that provides secure access to over 475 billion recaptured data points from the clear, deep, and dark web. It enables investigators to search and track data that was previously difficult to access. The platform includes API capabilities for integrating dark web intelligence feeds into existing cybersecurity infrastructure. Organizations can enrich threat intelligence, SIEM, or SOAR platforms with dark web data on threat groups, exploits, and vulnerabilities. The company also offers The Dark Web Academy, an instructor-led training program for cybersecurity professionals, law enforcement, and channel partners to develop skills in conducting dark web investigations using Cerberus.

Searchlight Cyber Assetnote FAQ

Common questions about Searchlight Cyber Assetnote including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Searchlight Cyber Assetnote is Unified platform for attack surface mgmt, digital risk protection & dark web intel developed by Searchlight Cyber. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox