Searchlight Cyber Assetnote Description
Searchlight Cyber provides a unified platform that combines three main products for external cyber risk management. The platform offers visibility into external threats from the clear web to the dark web. Assetnote is the attack surface management component that discovers assets and identifies verified exposures across the entire attack surface. It includes novel vulnerability alerts provided by the company's security research team. DarkIQ provides dark web monitoring capabilities to detect and prioritize emerging threats in real-time. It automatically identifies risks to brands, suppliers, and personnel with actionable alerts. Cerberus is a dark web investigation tool that provides secure access to over 475 billion recaptured data points from the clear, deep, and dark web. It enables investigators to search and track data that was previously difficult to access. The platform includes API capabilities for integrating dark web intelligence feeds into existing cybersecurity infrastructure. Organizations can enrich threat intelligence, SIEM, or SOAR platforms with dark web data on threat groups, exploits, and vulnerabilities. The company also offers The Dark Web Academy, an instructor-led training program for cybersecurity professionals, law enforcement, and channel partners to develop skills in conducting dark web investigations using Cerberus.
