Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management

Attack Surface
Commercial
CyCognito Prioritization is a risk prioritization component of the CyCognito platform that focuses on identifying and ranking the most critical security issues across an organization's external attack surface. The platform uses automated discovery to map external assets and applies intelligent prioritization algorithms to focus security teams on the top 0.01% most critical issues. The prioritization engine determines criticality based on multiple factors including asset classification, security testing results, curated threat intelligence, and attacker weaponization metrics. Rather than relying solely on CVSS scores, the system evaluates assets based on attacker attractiveness and ease of exploitation to identify which issues pose the greatest risk. The platform provides context about asset ownership, detailed exploit information, impact analysis, and remediation guidance to facilitate communication between security teams and IT operations. It continuously monitors for exploited assets from an attacker's perspective to accelerate mean time to detection (MTTD). CyCognito Prioritization integrates with the broader CyCognito platform capabilities including automated discovery, active security testing, contextualization, exploit intelligence, and remediation acceleration. The system aims to reduce alert fatigue by filtering out false positives and enabling security teams to focus on the handful of issues that account for the majority of organizational risk.

CyCognito Prioritization is Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management developed by CyCognito. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping.

