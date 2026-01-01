Hadrian Agentic AI Description

Hadrian Agentic AI is an external attack surface management platform that uses autonomous AI to continuously discover, validate, and prioritize security exposures across internet-facing assets. The platform performs automated asset discovery to identify exposed domains, subdomains, certificates, IPs, and shadow assets across an organization's external attack surface. The system employs agentic AI models trained by security professionals to emulate real-world attack techniques and validate exploitability of discovered vulnerabilities. It conducts automated penetration testing across external assets to determine what attackers could actually exploit, providing pentest-level insights on a continuous basis. Hadrian provides adversarial exposure validation by mimicking human adversary behavior to test security controls. The platform enriches discovered assets with real-time reconnaissance data and contextual information including exploitability assessments, business impact, and threat intelligence. It delivers prioritized findings with exploit steps and remediation guidance. The solution includes workflow automation features for tracking risks from discovery through resolution, with collaboration tools for coordinating remediation efforts. It offers detection capabilities for infostealer infections and provides compliance reporting functionality. The platform is designed for enterprise security teams requiring continuous visibility and validation of their external attack surface.