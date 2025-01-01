Loading...
Pentera Surface is an external attack surface management platform that continuously maps, monitors, and validates web-facing assets through automated reconnaissance and safe exploitation testing.
A digital risk protection platform that monitors clear, deep, and dark web environments to identify and remediate external threats targeting organizations.
ZeroFox Platform is a unified external cybersecurity solution that helps organizations identify, monitor, and remediate threats across social media, surface web, deep web, and dark web environments.
A comprehensive external cybersecurity platform that combines AI and human expertise to detect, analyze, and remediate threats outside the traditional security perimeter including brand impersonation, data leakage, and digital asset exposure.
A digital risk monitoring platform that provides automated security posture assessment, threat intelligence, and continuous monitoring of enterprise digital assets across multiple risk vectors.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection Services provides curated threat intelligence and attack surface monitoring through their Tracelight platform to help organizations prioritize and mitigate cyber threats.
FortiRecon is a SaaS-based Continuous Threat Exposure Management service that combines Attack Surface Management, Brand Protection, and Adversary Centric Intelligence to provide visibility into internal and external risks for early threat detection and response.
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data associated with specific domains or email addresses.
A solution that discovers, analyzes, and helps remediate vulnerabilities across an organization's external digital attack surface by identifying and monitoring internet-facing assets.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
An attack surface management platform that discovers, maps, and monitors an organization's external digital assets to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses before they can be exploited.
A threat intelligence platform that provides comprehensive visibility into an organization's attack surface by collecting, analyzing, and structuring threat data to enable proactive security measures against emerging threats.
DeTCT is a digital risk discovery and protection platform that monitors attack surfaces, vulnerabilities, data leaks, brand impersonation, and third-party risks to help organizations manage their cyber risk posture.
A dark web monitoring platform that scans dark and deep web sources to detect exposed organizational data, compromised credentials, domain spoofing, and supply chain threats.
XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.
A platform that provides visibility and security monitoring of hardware, firmware, and software components in IT infrastructure to identify supply chain risks and vulnerabilities.
Monitor GitHub for sensitive data
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
A subdomain finder tool
A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.
A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain
A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
