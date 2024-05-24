Guardz External Footprint Logo

Guardz External Footprint Description

Guardz External Footprint is an external attack surface management solution that monitors and assesses digital perimeters for security exposures. The platform performs external service scanning to identify open ports and public exposures, monitors DNS email records for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC misconfigurations, and checks TLS/SSL certificates for protocol compliance. The solution includes dark web monitoring capabilities that continuously scan for leaked credentials and compromised data using machine learning tools to analyze multiple sources. It generates footprint assessment reports that summarize risk across digital assets and external attack surfaces. The platform provides periodic scanning with results delivered within minutes for dark web scans and 3 hours to 3 days for external surface scans. When issues are detected, the system triggers alerts to administrators and provides remediation playbooks with step-by-step resolution guidance based on industry best practices. Each monitored business receives a security score based on overall risk assessment, which updates continuously according to issue status from external scans and newly identified vulnerabilities. The solution integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 through API connections for automated monitoring and policy enforcement. The platform features a multi-tenant architecture with a unified dashboard for managing multiple clients, allowing administrators to view security information across different organizations without cross-client data exposure.

Guardz External Footprint FAQ

Common questions about Guardz External Footprint including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Guardz External Footprint is External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning developed by Guardz. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Vulnerability Scanning, DNS Security.

