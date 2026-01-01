Fortrex Technologies Digital Attack Surface Risk Assessment (DASRA)
Fortrex Technologies Digital Attack Surface Risk Assessment (DASRA)
Fortrex Technologies Digital Attack Surface Risk Assessment (DASRA) Description
Digital Attack Surface Risk Assessment (DASRA) is an external attack surface management solution that identifies and monitors Internet-facing assets across surface, deep, and dark web environments. The tool performs non-invasive scans to discover an organization's digital assets and provides visibility into the complete attack surface. DASRA identifies shadow IT hosts by detecting unauthorized IT infrastructure and hidden assets within an organization's environment. The solution includes a tracking sheet that documents exposed assets and provides mitigation and recovery guidance, converting technical data into actionable insights for security teams. The platform offers continuous monitoring capabilities that deliver real-time notifications when new assets are discovered or potential attack vectors emerge. This ongoing surveillance enables organizations to respond to newly identified threats as they appear. DASRA conducts asset discovery across multiple layers of the Internet, including dark web monitoring, to ensure comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint. The solution aims to provide organizations with complete visibility into their external attack surface to support risk assessment and remediation activities.
