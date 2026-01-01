Detectify Platform Description

Detectify Platform is an application security testing solution that combines external attack surface management with vulnerability scanning capabilities. The platform automatically discovers and maps external attack surfaces, including shadow IT, subdomains, and undocumented APIs. The platform provides continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations, subdomain takeovers, exposed services, open ports, and outdated technologies. It includes Surface Monitoring for asset discovery and classification, Application Scanning for testing custom-built applications with advanced crawling and fuzzing, and API Scanning for dynamic assessment of APIs. The platform supports authenticated scanning to test areas behind login pages and can detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, API-specific flaws like BOLA, and prompt injection vulnerabilities. It includes customizable security policies that can be enforced across the attack surface to validate implementation of security headers and identify non-approved technologies. Findings are presented through a centralized Vulnerabilities page where users can filter, sort, and export results. The Domains page provides attack surface insights with filtering capabilities and network graph visualization. The Attack Surface View displays all assets, technologies, and root assets with five levels of surface state exposure indicators. The platform integrates with workflow tools to deliver findings and includes dashboards for reporting security posture to leadership and auditors.